Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $63.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 235.28% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 400,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

