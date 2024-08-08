Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.58 and last traded at $165.57. Approximately 10,571,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,461,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.77.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.90.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 376,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 130,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

