Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.93 and last traded at $80.34. 574,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,077,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 510.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 111,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 393,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after buying an additional 102,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

