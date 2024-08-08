Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.08. 157,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.