Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.34-6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.56-1.62 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.57. 4,336,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,149. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

