ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million.

ZimVie Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of ZIMV traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. 1,723,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The firm has a market cap of $472.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.18. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZimVie

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.