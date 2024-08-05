ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $408,395.15 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00051410 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00038520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

