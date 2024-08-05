Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.2 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of VREX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $530.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

