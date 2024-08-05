USDX [Kava] Price Reaches $0.80 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.84 million and $301,995.58 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,804.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.93 or 0.00567347 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00035289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00066596 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

