USA Compression Partners (USAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USAC opened at $22.23 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 in the last 90 days.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

