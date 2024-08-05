Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on the stock.
Travis Perkins Stock Down 4.5 %
TPK opened at GBX 893 ($11.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4,961.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 855.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 787.56.
About Travis Perkins
