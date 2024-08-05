Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 4.5 %

TPK opened at GBX 893 ($11.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4,961.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 855.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 787.56.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

