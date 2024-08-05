Streamr 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $2.12 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,110,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,048,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

