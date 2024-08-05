Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $47,921.05 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.71 or 0.04235799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00035440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

