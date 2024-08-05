Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stoneridge news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

