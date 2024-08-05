StockNews.com Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VSTM

Verastem Stock Up 3.3 %

VSTM stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.20. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.