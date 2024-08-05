Stifel Nicolaus Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $33.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WERN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.