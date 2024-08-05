Status Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Status has a total market capitalization of $70.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.78 or 0.98993298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,682,625 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,682,625.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02104477 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $2,751,930.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

