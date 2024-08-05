Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

STGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

