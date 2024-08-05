Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Critical Analysis

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Maple Leaf Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A $8.81 2.10 Sow Good $27.28 million 6.52 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -50.09

Profitability

Maple Leaf Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maple Leaf Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maple Leaf Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maple Leaf Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Maple Leaf Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maple Leaf Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Maple Leaf Foods beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Cappola, Klik, Parma, Maple Leaf, Natural Selections, Chao Creamery, Larsen, Pepperettes, Maple Leaf, Natural Top Dogs, Deli Express, LightLife, Red Hots, Maple Leaf Prime, Fantino & Mondello, Lunch Mate, Shopsy's, Ready Crisp, Field Roast, Main Street Deli, Shopsy's, Deli-Fresh, Schneiders, Grab N Snack, Mère Michel, Sila, Schneiders, Blue Ribbon, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Mina, Sunrise, Schneiders, Country Naturals, Holiday, Mitchell's, Swift, Schneiders Deli Best, Hot Rod, Oh Naturel!, Swift Premium® Big Stick!, Hygrade, Oktoberfest, Viau, Bittner's, Juicy Jumbos, Olympic, Burns, Kam, and Olympic Craft Meats. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

