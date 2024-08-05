Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) vs. Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Critical Contrast

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $790,000.00 17.45 -$9.29 million N/A N/A Sify Technologies $430.48 million 0.16 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% Sify Technologies -0.18% -0.43% -0.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Hanryu on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

