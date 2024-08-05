Service Properties Trust (SVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.