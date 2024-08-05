Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRP
Serco Group Price Performance
Serco Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.
Insider Transactions at Serco Group
In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,892.66). Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- About the Markup Calculator
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.