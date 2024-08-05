Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,892.66). Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

