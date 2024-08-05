Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,191.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.45. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,955.33 and a 52 week high of $3,862.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

About Seaboard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Seaboard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

