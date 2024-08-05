Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,191.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.45. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,955.33 and a 52 week high of $3,862.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.35.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
