Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.71.

RHP stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

