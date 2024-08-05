Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$48.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$66.00 price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

