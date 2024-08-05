Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

