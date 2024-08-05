Request (REQ) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Request has a total market cap of $79.86 million and $1.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.22 or 0.99672666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,611,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0906698 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $691,249.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

