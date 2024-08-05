Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.8% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Increases Dividend

RSG traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,030. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.