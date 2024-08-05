RB Global (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $74.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

