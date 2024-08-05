Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

