Pepe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Billion (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000085 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 428 active market(s) with $763,545,246.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

