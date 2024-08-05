Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 68,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

