Park Place Capital Corp Sells 338 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 6,391,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,238. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

