Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $395,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,444,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $126.70. 1,821,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

