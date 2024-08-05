Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. 915,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,214. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

