Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after buying an additional 1,749,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after purchasing an additional 293,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,479,000 after purchasing an additional 847,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,317 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.