Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $16.64 on Friday, hitting $568.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

