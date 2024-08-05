Park Place Capital Corp Has $60,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Paycom Software stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,373. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $303.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

