Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 29,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.69. 9,585,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

