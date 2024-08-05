Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bakala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Bakala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,894. The company has a market cap of $443.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average of $479.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

