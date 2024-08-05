Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFIX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFIX

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.