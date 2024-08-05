Orbs Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $85.53 million and $46.70 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

