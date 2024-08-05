NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

