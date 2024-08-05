Needham & Company LLC Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,850.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,399.45.

FICO stock opened at $1,600.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,477.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,334.65. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,668.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

