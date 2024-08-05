Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Financial Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Micro Devices and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 3 27 0 2.90 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus price target of $193.45, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Nano Labs.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Nano Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $22.68 billion 9.46 $854.00 million $0.68 194.86 Nano Labs $78.34 million 0.13 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 5.82% 5.98% 4.93% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

