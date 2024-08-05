MetFi Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $54.00 million and $364,480.50 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetFi has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.50778018 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $350,260.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

