Mantle 24-Hour Volume Reaches $223.22 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $941.46 million and $223.22 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.6466106 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $123,492,541.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

