JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 173

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 179 ($2.30) to GBX 173 ($2.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 916.11, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.51. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ninety One Group

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.03), for a total value of £15,853.72 ($20,393.26). Insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

