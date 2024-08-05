iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 106,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 984,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,872. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

