IOTA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.36 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. IOTA has a total market cap of $414.83 million and $9.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

